Harlem suspects sought for striking cop with SUV in hit-and-run attack

The suspects sought for a hit-and-run attack on a cop on the Harlem River Drive near West 159th Street.

Police in Harlem are looking for two individuals sought in connection with a hit-and-run attack on a cop earlier this week.

The NYPD released on Friday images of the duo wanted for the incident which occurred at 6:03 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the area of the Harlem River Drive and West 159th Street, a short distance from the Polo Grounds Houses.

Officers from the 33rd Precinct stopped the suspects’ vehicle, a Toyota Highlander, for a routine violation. But during the stop, police reported, the perpetrators decided to flee — putting the Highlander in drive and striking one of the officers.

Police said the suspects fled in the SUV northbound along Harlem River Drive.

The struck officer was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of neck and back pain.

The NYPD described the suspects as men with light complexions. One of the perpetrators wore a dark-colored jacket, ripped blue jeans and white sneakers, while the other wore a dark hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.