NYPD sergeant dragged by car during Brooklyn traffic stop attempt  

An NYPD Sergeant is recovering on Sunday after being dragged several feet by a car during an attempted Brooklyn traffic stop, authorities said.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

An NYPD Sergeant is recovering on Sunday after being dragged several feet by a car during an attempted Brooklyn traffic stop, authorities said.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded just before 4 a.m. on Bedford Avenue and Snyder Avenue after an apparent fight broke out at the location, leading to a gun being drawn. The apparent victim pointed the responding sergeant to the alleged gunman, who was parked in a nearby black Hyundai Sedan.

The unmanned sergeant approached the vehicle with his firearm drawn, however, things swiftly took a turn for the worse. When the officer made it to the vehicle, cops say the driver sped away with the sergeant lodged in the window, dragging him a short distance. The officer accidentally fired his service weapon during the chaos. Police say the bullet did not strike anyone and hit the ground.

The sergeant was treated on scene for minor injuries while the driver fled southbound on Flatbush Aveneue.

Police had the area cordoned off well into Sunday morning as investigators looked for any clue that could lead them to the suspect.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.