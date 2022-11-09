Police open fire on vehicle during Brooklyn traffic stop incident, two officers suffer minor injuries

NYPD officers fired shots at suspects in Brooklyn Wednesday following a traffic stop — an incident that left two cops injured, law enforcement sources confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:04 p.m. on Nov. 9 near the corner of Rockaway and Shore Parkways in Canarsie. That’s where officers from the 69th Precinct observed an unoccupied black Mercedes-Benz that was linked via investigation to a previous shooting.

Police said the officers observed four men enter the car, and the cops then moved in to stop it — but the vehicle sped away.

Law enforcement sources said one officer fired several shots at the vehicle, but missed. It’s not immediately known why the officer opened fire.

The attempted traffic stop left two officers with minor leg injuries, authorities reported. The circumstances surrounding how the officers were injured was not immediately known.

Both officers were taken to Kings County Hospital for treatment.

Police later located the black Mercedes-Benz about an hour later outside of 11325 Seaview Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

NYPD Emergency Service Units were on the scene searching the Mercedes and using service dogs to sniff the car. The driver’s side window appeared to have been damaged during the altercation.

Police are currently canvassing nearby buildings in Spring Creek Towers for the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.