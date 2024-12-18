Cops seek suspect who fled traffic stop, getaway car hits and injures cyclist in Greenwich Village

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for a suspect who caused a traffic stop to become a hit-and-run in Greenwich Village.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, police conducted a traffic stop at West 3rd Street and Mercer Street. The suspect fled the interaction and jumped into a moving car.

The car then went in the wrong direction into a bike lane, hitting a cyclist in the process before fleeing. The victim was taken to NYU Presbyterian Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-Tips. All tips will remain confidential.