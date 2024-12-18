Quantcast
Police & Fire

Cops seek suspect who fled traffic stop, getaway car hits and injures cyclist in Greenwich Village

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Photo Dec 18 2024, 4 16 46 PM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police are looking for a suspect who caused a traffic stop to become a hit-and-run in Greenwich Village.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, police conducted a traffic stop at West 3rd Street and Mercer Street. The suspect fled the interaction and jumped into a moving car.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The car then went in the wrong direction into a bike lane, hitting a cyclist in the process before fleeing. The victim was taken to NYU Presbyterian Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-Tips. All tips will remain confidential.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

