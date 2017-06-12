Police shoot Brooklyn man who stabbed roommate, NYPD says

The man stabbed his roommate at least twice in the forearms, police said.

Police shot a man who started stabbing his roommate in front of them outside a Brooklyn apartment Sunday night, officials said.

Officers received a 911 call about a fight outside a home on Shepherd Avenue in Cypress Hills shortly before 9 p.m., Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey said. There were several men, all of whom were roommates, at the scene when officers arrived, Maddrey said.

One of the men, identified as Francis DeJesus, 31, went into the apartment, reappeared with a kitchen knife and started stabbing one of his roommates, a 28-year-old man, police said. The officers told DeJesus to stop, and one shot him in the torso when he did not comply.

“Our officers gave commands to the male to drop the knife and fired one time to protect the roommate who was being stabbed,” Maddrey said.

The victim was stabbed at least twice in the forearms, he said. The knife was recovered from the scene, according to authorities.

DeJesus was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center and the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Both are expected to be OK.

Maddrey said there was one sergeant and at least five officers at the scene. They were not harmed in the incident.

DeJesus was later arrested and charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.