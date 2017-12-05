A man armed with a machete was fatally shot by a police officer conducting a search warrant in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said.

Officers from the Emergency Service Unit had received information about guns and drugs inside an apartment in a building on Brook Avenue and East 138th Street in Mott Haven, Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan said at a news conference.

When they entered the apartment at about 4:10 a.m., they encountered a man in the rear bedroom holding a machete with a two-foot blade, Monahan said.

The officers told the man to drop the knife, but he did not comply. The lead officer shot the man once in the chest when he advanced toward them, Monahan said.

The man was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There’s been a police involved shooting near E. 138th St. and Brook Ave. in the #Bronx within the confines of the @NYPD40Pct. Expect emergency personnel in the area. More information when available. pic.twitter.com/1umiPMtGMx — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 5, 2017

He was not immediately identified, but he was not the man the officers were looking for, the chief said. That individual was detained shortly after outside of the building and brought in for questioning, he said.

There was a second man in the apartment who was not injured, and no officers were injured, police said.

The lead officer who fired at the man did not have a taser, Monahan said. ESU officers also do not currently have body cameras, he said.