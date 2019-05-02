LATEST PAPER
De Blasio says presidential campaign decision is coming in May

"I want to look at a lot of information," the mayor said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he'll announce his presidential decision in "the month of May." Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will make a decision on running for president “in the month of May.”

De Blasio, who is in his second term as mayor and has been publicly toying with the idea of running for president, said his PAC has been paying for polling.

“I want to look at a lot of information,” he said, adding that while it is ultimately a personal and family decision, “it’s natural to take into account other factors.”

Although he hasn't made a final decision, he promised, "I have never run for anything without intending to win.”

In recent months, de Blasio has visited several early primary states, attended fundraising events and spoke at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the National Action Network's convention alongside other presidential hopefuls.

New Yorkers are decidedly against a de Blasio candidacy. A Quinnipiac University poll released April 3 found that 76 percent of city residents don't believe the mayor should run for president.

If de Blasio does decide to mount a presidential bid, he would be entering an increasingly crowded field of contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and at least 17 other hopefuls.

