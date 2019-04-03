LATEST PAPER
Should de Blasio run for president? NYC voters say no in new poll

Polling analyst Mary Snow said New York City voters are showing a "rare moment of unity" in their disapproval of de Blasio's flirtation with the 2020 presidential race.

Mayor Bill de Blasio should not run for president, according to New Yorkers polled by Quinnipiac University. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
An overwhelming majority of New York City voters do not think Mayor Bill de Blasio should throw his hat into the 2020 presidential race, according to a new poll.

The Quinnipiac University Poll released on Wednesday found that 76 percent of city residents who were surveyed do not believe de Blasio should run for president, compared with 18 percent who do. This opinion was shared across every listed party, race, gender, borough and age group.

"Mayor Bill de Blasio’s flirtation with a 2020 White House bid is prompting a rare moment of unity among New Yorkers. Three-quarters of them say, ‘Mr. Mayor: Don’t do it,' " polling analyst Mary Snow said in a statement.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,077 New York City voters through phone interviews between March 27 and April 1, with a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.

The mayor has openly toyed with running for president for the past several months. He's traveled to several key early voting states, including Iowa and South Carolina, and has addressed speculation over a bid for the White House, telling "Meet The Press" host Chuck Todd in February that he has "not ruled it out."

