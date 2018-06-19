Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s considering joining other mayors in a trip to the southern border in Texas later this week, to call for an end to the Trump administration policy that has led to family separations.

The trip, organized by the United States Conference of Mayors, will include mayors from both parties who will travel to Tornillo, Texas, on Thursday, about 40 miles southeast of El Paso.

De Blasio said he spoke to Stephen Benjamin, the president of the United States Conference of Mayors and the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, on Monday morning.

“There’s a tremendous sense of urgency being felt right now,” he said at an unrelated news conference in Manhattan. “A lot of us are trying to figure out a way we can have an impact on this issue.”

He said his decision on whether or not to go will be based on what is going on in the city.

The participating mayors, including from Los Angeles, Gary, Indiana, and El Paso, are expected to arrive at the Tornillo Port of Entry at 9 a.m. local time.

De Blasio called the widespread instances of family separation “uncharted territory.

“I can guarantee you that mayors do not think it’s appropriate what’s happening here and we’re going to have to find a way to stop it,” he added. “I believe it ultimately will be stopped because I think people are repulsed by it.”