Mayor Bill de Blasio will make an impromptu visit to an East Harlem facility Wednesday afternoon to demand answers about its alleged involvement in detaining immigrant children who were separated from their parents at the Southern border.

The mayor said he was outraged that the federal government was shifting those kids to the city and frustrated that the Trump administration has not answered his questions for more details.

"We have to make sure that we understand that each one of these children is a human being with a name and a family and a story," de Blasio said at an unrelated news conference.

Early Wednesday morning, NY1 filmed several girls of Latino origin being moved to an East Harlem foster care center run by the non-profit Cayuga.

There is no confirmation that the girls in the NY1 footage were detained at the border. However, the mayor said he has spoken to a Honduran family whose son was separated at the border and told the mayor he’s being held there.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday there are at least 70 children being housed at federal shelters in the state after they were separated from their parents at the border. De Blasio said he's unsure how many of those children are in the city, but he intends to find out.

"It’s our job, all of us, to say, ‘this is not America,' " he said.

The Trump administration has faced severe backlash in recent days over its "zero tolerance" policy to separate immigrant families caught trying to enter the United States illegally at the Mexico border.

While President Donald Trump has defended the policy on multiple occasions, he said Wednesday afternoon he would soon sign an executive order regarding immigration. An administration official later said the directive would allow the families to be detained together and give parents with children precedence in immigration proceedings.

With Reuters