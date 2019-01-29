NewsPolitics Gun control bills expected to pass New York Senate Gov. Cuomo described the legislation as "common sense." Gov. Andrew Cuomo is advocating for a package of gun control bills that are expected to be approved in the State Senate. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated January 29, 2019 2:21 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A slew of gun control bills, including one preventing teachers from carrying guns on school grounds, is expected to be passed by New York legislators Tuesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo touted the bills, which include a bump stock ban and an extension to the background check period, as “common sense” at a morning news conference. “No one wants to take guns from legal owners who are mentally healthy,” he said. “We don’t want people who are mentally ill or past felons to have guns. That’s all this is. Any reasonable American who looks at what’s going on in this country, I believe, agrees with that.” New York already has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Cuomo signed the SAFE Act in 2013, which requires universal background checks on all gun purchases and bans certain types of assault weapons. The new Democratic Senate majority is expected to easily pass the package of legislation. Scroll down to read more about the bills. Preventing armed teachers Teachers and other school officials at K-12 schools will not be allowed to carry guns on school grounds. Only security officers, school resource officers or law enforcement officers will have authority to do so. After the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Donald Trump voiced support for arming teachers, and several states allow for teachers to carry firearms. New York would be one of the few states banning teachers from having them at school. Extreme risk protection orders Known as the “Red Flag bill,” the legislation will give law enforcement officials, family members and some school officials the right to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from an individual who could be a danger to themselves or others. Background checks The background check period would be extended to up to 30 calendar days. “Right now, it’s if you’re not rejected in three days, you can buy a gun,” Cuomo said. “We want to extend that.” Bump stock ban Bump stocks, or devices that accelerate a firearm’s rate of fire, will be prohibited. “They make no sense,” Cuomo said. “The only purpose is rapid fire without any specific aiming.” Gun buybacks The State Police would be required to set a statewide standard for gun buyback programs, allowing for the safe removal of illegal, unsecured, abandoned or unwanted guns. Out-of-state mental health records Out-of-state gun permit applicants will be required to give New York permitting authorities access to out-of-state mental health records. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic New York lawmakers pass Child Victims ActThe law extends the state's statutes of limitation for prosecuting crimes related to child sex abuse. DREAM Act latest progressive bill to pass NY SenateThe Reproductive Health Act, election reforms and a bill banning discrimination based on gender identity all have passed the chamber this month. NY Senate passes bill updating abortion lawThe state's previous abortion law was written before Roe v. Wade. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.