Concrete barriers were being installed along the bike path that runs next to the West Side Highway Thursday, just two days after a man used a truck to ram into more than a dozen people along the popular greenway.

The barriers are being put up at 57 spots between 59th Street and the World Trade Center, according to Eric Phillips, a spokesman for the mayor’s office.

The installation, which began Thursday, is a joint effort from both the city and state. Jersey barriers and concrete blocks will be used to separate vehicles from pedestrian and bike traffic, according to the city Department of Transportation.

“Vehicles won’t be able to access places they aren’t supposed to,” said Ben Sarle, a mayoral spokesman. “They’re extremely heavy and effective.”

At the corner of West 37th Street, crews set down a slab of concrete diagonally in the middle of the bike path. It was unclear if it would be moved in the future. A request for comment from the city DOT was not immediately returned.

“Stupidest idea I have ever seen. Thousands of bikers go here,” said Robert Sinclair, 44, of Clinton Hill. “People are going to seriously hit that.”

Crews wrapped up their day’s work shortly after 5 p.m. and were expected to continue the installation Friday, starting near West 34th Street. Sarle said the installations are expected to be finished soon.

The move comes on the same day that City Council members and transportation advocates said the de Blasio administration should embrace a wider use of bollards and barriers to protect public safety.

Lawmakers rallied outside City Hall Park Thursday to call for the mayor to support a council bill that would require the city to install metal bollards around schools, pedestrian plazas and at dangerous intersections where there are high levels of pedestrian deaths and serious injuries. As of Thursday afternoon, the legislation had support from a majority of council members.

“We have seen how vehicles have increasingly been used as weapons in other cities ... and most recently right here, a few blocks away from where we are standing,” said Manhattan Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, the bill’s sponsor and chair of the council’s Transportation Committee, who stressed gaining city support before bringing the bill to vote. “We should expand the use of bollards to include other high-pedestrian areas in the city — schools, parks and other cultural institutions.”

The legislation would require the city to install bollards on sidewalks “immediately adjacent” to at least 50 schools and along at least 20 dangerous intersections per year. It also would require bollards at every pedestrian plaza, but would give the DOT commissioner leeway to decline installation at plazas if they are not “consistent” with city guidelines or if they “endanger(s) the safety” of pedestrians.

Supporters pointed to other cities in Europe that have utilized bollards and expanded car-free zones as an example.

Critics say that the installation could be costly, time-consuming and would simply push terrorists to look at other options to carry out attacks. Opponents also characterized the notion as a misguided “one-size-fits-all” measure.

“Our number one priority is keeping New Yorkers safe and secure,” said Sarle in a statement. “While we strongly support additional safety measures, we feel that the blanket, one-size-fits-all approach of this bill is not the best use of city resources. Every intersection is unique, and requires dynamic safety treatments.”

Sarle said the DOT coordinates closely with police on the placement of bollards. The agency relies on the NYPD to identify locations and types of barriers needed at each space. The DOT then reviews the areas and provides feedback regarding Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and pedestrian flow. Generally, the two agencies work with property owners to install bollards as building security measures, which result in most of the bollards seen around the city, according to DOT testimony at a June 2017 hearing on the bill.

But council members and advocates believe the city needs to begin budgeting for such bollards annually, as part of a more detailed plan for the city’s congested centers.

“We can’t always anticipate or predict when or where these attacks will occur, but there’s a lot we can do to prevent them from happening again,” said Paul Steely White, executive director at Transportation Alternatives. “We owe it to the victims of Tuesday’s tragedy. We owe it to ourselves as a free and livable city. The solution here is not to retreat from public space, but to better protect and enshrine our public spaces.”

With Lauren Cook, Rajvi Desai and Matthew Chayes