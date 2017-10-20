House Speaker Paul Ryan took several jabs at President Donald Trump at a fundraising dinner in Manhattan Thursday night.

The congressman was speaking at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner, which traditionally features humorous speeches by politicians. Last year, both Trump and then-Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joked about each other in their speeches.

Ryan worked in jokes about Trump’s Twitter account, the turnover in Cabinet positions and even a recent report about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling the president a “moron.”

Here are some of his best jabs:

-“Enough with the applause. You sound like the Cabinet when Donald Trump walks into the room.”

-“I know last year that Donald Trump offended some people. I know his comments, according to critics, went too far. Some said it was unbecoming of a public figure. And they said that his comments were offensive. Well, thank God he’s learned his lesson.”

-“I don’t think I’ve seen this many New York liberals, this many Wall Street CEOs in one room since my last visit to the White House.”

-“Every morning, I wake up in my office and I scroll through Twitter to see which tweets I’ll have to pretend I didn’t see later on.”

-“The truth is, the press absolutely misunderstands and never records the big accomplishments of the White House. Look at all the new jobs the president has created — just among the White House staff.”

-“I want to thank Patricia Heaton. You know, Patricia and I do go back a long ways. Patricia Heaton, she is a Hollywood Republican. A Hollywood Republican. That is an oxymoron. Which clearly was the word that Rex Tillerson was searching for.”

-“A lot of people, they ask me, you know, a guy from Wisconsin, what’s it like to work on a daily basis with an abrasive New Yorker with a loud mouth? But you know, once you get to know him, Chuck Schumer’s not all that bad. I know why he’s been so hard on the president, actually. It has nothing to do with ideology. You see, Chuck’s mad that he lost his top donor.”

-“When you read the papers tomorrow, everyone’s going to report this thing differently. Breitbart’s going to lead with ‘Ryan slams the President amongst liberal elites.’ New York Times is going to report ‘Ryan defends the president in a state Hillary won.’ And the president will tweet ‘300,000 at Al Smith dinner cheer mention of my name.’ ”