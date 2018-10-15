Police on Monday were looking for 12 people in connection with a fight during the weekend that followed a speech at the Metropolitan Republican Club and involved members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing hate group.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that a group of Proud Boys were being escorted south on Park Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. on Friday night when a group of six protesters wearing masks circled the block "to try to intercept the group." He said a bottle was thrown then a fight broke out.

A few minutes later, a second fight broke out a few blocks away, which, police said, involved the apparent theft of a backpack. So far, police have arrested three people who are not part of the Proud Boys.

On Friday at approx 8:23 pm there was an altercation which was widely distributed via social media on 82nd between Lexington to Park, here’s another angle of the video. We need your help identifying these individuals please contact @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPSpic.twitter.com/ndII6m0aLc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 15, 2018

Shea said police are looking for 12 people considered persons of interest who they want to question in the melee, including both Proud Boys and protesters. So far, police have arrested three people who are not part of the Proud Boys.

“We will not tolerate any violence on the streets of New York City, and anyone, from any group, who participates in violence will be vigorously investigated," Shea said.

Police released a video Monday showing the fight between the two groups.

Elected officials and community groups were expected to gather outside the Metropolitan Republican Club to continue their calls into an investigation and arrests of the members of the Proud Boys.

The fight broke out following an event at the club featuring Gavin McInnes, the leader of the male-only group, which has been designated by Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. Video footage of the attack showed men punching and kicking protesters on the ground and shouting slurs. The club was vandalized earlier in the night with graffiti and broken windows, and GOP leaders claim it was done by protesters.

On Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the NYPD and FBI will be further investigating the incident and criticized President Donald Trump and Republican leadership for allegedly inciting the Proud Boys and the violence that took place.

In a statement released Sunday night, New York GOP leader ED Cox did not mention the Proud Boys and slammed the governor for not calling for an investigation into the alleged vandalism of the Metropolitan Republican Club.