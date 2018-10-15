News Suspects sought in 'Proud Boys' melee with protesters after GOP club speech Elected officials have called for an investigation and arrests after fight is caught on video. Terence Monahan, left, chief of department, and Dermot Shea, chief of detectives, deliver remarks on an investigation into a Saturday night melee on the Upper East Side. Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter By Ivan Pereira and Alison Fox ivan.pereira@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated October 15, 2018 3:34 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Police on Monday were looking for 12 people in connection with a fight during the weekend that followed a speech at the Metropolitan Republican Club and involved members of the Proud Boys, a right-wing hate group. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said on Monday that a group of Proud Boys were being escorted south on Park Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. on Friday night when a group of six protesters wearing masks circled the block "to try to intercept the group." He said a bottle was thrown then a fight broke out. A few minutes later, a second fight broke out a few blocks away, which, police said, involved the apparent theft of a backpack. So far, police have arrested three people who are not part of the Proud Boys. Shea said police are looking for 12 people considered persons of interest who they want to question in the melee, including both Proud Boys and protesters. So far, police have arrested three people who are not part of the Proud Boys. “We will not tolerate any violence on the streets of New York City, and anyone, from any group, who participates in violence will be vigorously investigated," Shea said. Police released a video Monday showing the fight between the two groups. Elected officials and community groups were expected to gather outside the Metropolitan Republican Club to continue their calls into an investigation and arrests of the members of the Proud Boys. The fight broke out following an event at the club featuring Gavin McInnes, the leader of the male-only group, which has been designated by Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group. Video footage of the attack showed men punching and kicking protesters on the ground and shouting slurs. The club was vandalized earlier in the night with graffiti and broken windows, and GOP leaders claim it was done by protesters. On Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the NYPD and FBI will be further investigating the incident and criticized President Donald Trump and Republican leadership for allegedly inciting the Proud Boys and the violence that took place. In a statement released Sunday night, New York GOP leader ED Cox did not mention the Proud Boys and slammed the governor for not calling for an investigation into the alleged vandalism of the Metropolitan Republican Club. By Ivan Pereira and Alison Fox ivan.pereira@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.