A New York City-based nonprofit is working to rescue over two dozen shelter dogs from Puerto Rico and bring them to the city, where they’ll be put up for adoption.

Tania Isenstein, chairman of the board of directors for Animal Lighthouse Rescue, said the organization’s shelter in Puerto Rico “took a direct hit” from Hurricane Maria and needs to be rebuilt.

Isenstein recently returned from Humacao, Puerto Rico, where she surveyed the damage to the shelter and began to figure out the logistics of getting 25 dogs looking for their forever homes to New York.

“We need to get these dogs off the island and start raising funds to reconstruct our facility,” Isenstein said in an emailed statement.

The pups are expected to arrive in the city on Saturday.

Animal Lighthouse Rescue specializes in rescuing stray dogs in Puerto Rico — commonly called satos — through its no-kill shelter, El Faro de los Animales.

In addition to finding homes for stray dogs on the island, the organization works to educate communities in Puerto Rico about satos in order to create a better quality of life for the dogs and establish humane treatment options, according to the Animal Lighthouse Rescue website.

Once the dogs arrive in New York, some will be housed at Camp Canine, a pet-care facility owned by Isenstein on the Upper West Side, while others will be placed in foster homes until they’re adopted.

Camp Canine is also organizing a fundraiser to help with the cost of transporting the dogs as well as the rebuilding of El Faro de los Animales in Puerto Rico.

“Fitness Unleashed” invites New Yorkers and their four-legged loved ones for a dog-friendly workout that is open to all fitness levels.

The Oct. 17 event, co-hosted by Trainers in Transit, will meet at Camp Canine at 46 W. 73rd St. for a short warm-up walk to Central Park, where Trainers in Transit will lead a 45-minute training circuit that includes exercises for Fido too.

“This is a fun way to exercise with your dog, and no previous experience is necessary,” said Jennifer Giamo, accredited trainer and owner of Trainers in Transit. “With exercises like ‘Ruff and Run,’ ‘Barking Bicep Curls,’ ‘Howl and Hurdle,’ ‘Puppy Press Ups’ and ‘Paws for Planks,’ we’ll be getting healthy with our own dogs while making a difference for dogs need.”

The training session costs $35 in advance or $40 on the day of, and starts at 6:30 p.m. Half the proceeds will be donated to Animal Lighthouse Rescue.