Putin tops Forbes most powerful people in the world list

Vladimir Putin is bigger than President Barack Obama, at least according to Forbes.

Vladimir Putin is bigger than President Barack Obama, at least according to Forbes.

The Russian president topped the magazine’s most powerful people list, beating out Obama. Forbes, which released the list Wednesday, said despite the controversies surrounding the 62-year-old leader’s military action in Ukraine this year, he was still a force to be recognized.

“As the undisputed, unpredictable and unaccountable head of an energy-rich, nuclear-tipped state, no one would ever call him weak,” they wrote in the article.

A couple of New Yorkers made the list, including JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who came in 18, and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who came in 23.

The magazine’s team came up with its list of 72 people, who range from political figures to business leaders, by considering “financial resources, scope and use of power, and the number of people they impact.”