Q&A with head cake designer at Sweet Corner Bakeshop

Rodolfo Bula prides himself on providing customers with fresh baked goods and exceptional customer service and that’s what he’s been …

Rodolfo Bula prides himself on providing customers with fresh baked goods and exceptional customer service and that’s what he’s been doing since he opened the Sweet Corner Bakeshop at 535 Hudson Street.

At the shop, Bula combines art and passion with an array of decadent desserts from decorated 3D cakes to simple, single layered buttercream cakes and customized cakes, as well as treats such as passion fruit mousse and cookies.

“Each one tastes just as amazing as it looks,” he said.

What makes the neighborhood special or unique?

Friendliness. As opposed to the rest of New York, where people are constantly “in the zone” and have their mind set on work-mode, people in the West Village really know how to slow it down and enjoy the little things in life. Its quite a refreshing change.

What attracted you to open up shop in the West Village?

From the moment we started searching for a location we had one thing in mind: Charm. The location and its residents had to have a certain charm that most of the city lacks and only the West Village can provide.

What is the most popular sweet dish that is ordered at your shop?

The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie. Known as the best in town, it’s baked with four kinds of Belgian chocolate and the perfect amount of sea salt, which creates an amazing combination that will have you hooked as soon as you take that first bite.