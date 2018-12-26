Queens teenager Lenny Pierre pronounced dead following high school basketball practice: NYPD 

The NYPD recorded 289 homicides in 2018 — a 1 percent decrease from 2017, and the second consecutive year with less than 300. Photo Credit: Ousia

A Queens teenager died Wednesday after being transported from basketball practice at a high school gymnasium, according to the NYPD.

Police said they responded to a 911 call around 12:03 p.m. from John Bowne High School in Flushing, and found Lenny Pierre, 16, unconscious and unresponsive.

Pierre, who lived in Jamaica, was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I am heartbroken to hear of Lenny Pierre’s passing,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. “As a parent, and as a father of student athletes, I can only imagine the pain and sorrow being felt by Lenny’s family, loved ones and classmates. On behalf of 8.6 million New Yorkers, I extend our deepest condolences. We will be with this family now and in the future as we mourn the loss of one of our city’s children.”

Police could not say whether Pierre had an underlying medical condition. An investigation is ongoing and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death, officials said.