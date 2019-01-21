LATEST PAPER
14° Good Evening
14° Good Evening
News

Firefighters battle fire, freezing temperatures in College Point, Queens

One person was seriously hurt and three firefighters suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

A fire in College Point, Queens, on Monday

A fire in College Point, Queens, on Monday was complicated by the dangerously cold temperatures, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: FDNY

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that broke out at a Queens commercial building Monday morning, injuring at least three firefighters and one civilian, FDNY Assistant Chief Tom Richardson said.

The blaze broke out at 128-20 14th Ave., near 129th Street in College Point, around 7:40 a.m. and quickly grew to three alarms as the flames spread across the basement and the first floor, according to Richardson.

One person was seriously hurt and three firefighters suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to blaze. Richardson said he expects crews to remain at the scene, putting out hot spots, throughout the afternoon.

The frigid weather — the real-feel temperature at 11:45 a.m. was minus 10 degrees — poses an additional danger to firefighters. Richardson said the department was using two ambulances and an MTA bus for firefighters to keep warm.

"As always in the cold weather, we’re mindful of the operational challenges due to freezing, slipping hazards and getting hose lines in position, but we were able to overcome those situations," he said at a late morning news conference. "The firefighters did an excellent job."

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

The California senator launched her 2020 campaign on Kamala Harris among Dems running for president in 2020
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. greets supporters Martin Luther King Jr.'s life, in photos
Women came together on Saturday to protest injustice 2019 Women’s March in Manhattan
A couple stroll on the snow-covered promenade on Scenes from the winter wonderland
Liz Glazer, director of the New York City How NYC wants marijuana to be legalized
A big chunk of the old Tappan Zee Watch the old Tappan Zee Bridge demolition