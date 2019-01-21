Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire that broke out at a Queens commercial building Monday morning, injuring at least three firefighters and one civilian, FDNY Assistant Chief Tom Richardson said.

The blaze broke out at 128-20 14th Ave., near 129th Street in College Point, around 7:40 a.m. and quickly grew to three alarms as the flames spread across the basement and the first floor, according to Richardson.

One person was seriously hurt and three firefighters suffered minor injuries, the FDNY said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to blaze. Richardson said he expects crews to remain at the scene, putting out hot spots, throughout the afternoon.

The frigid weather — the real-feel temperature at 11:45 a.m. was minus 10 degrees — poses an additional danger to firefighters. Richardson said the department was using two ambulances and an MTA bus for firefighters to keep warm.

"As always in the cold weather, we’re mindful of the operational challenges due to freezing, slipping hazards and getting hose lines in position, but we were able to overcome those situations," he said at a late morning news conference. "The firefighters did an excellent job."