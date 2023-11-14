Queens landlord who stabbed girlfriend, tenants in rent dispute left backdoor open for cops, police report

The Queens landlord who stabbed his tenants to death over rent disputes early Tuesday morning also murdered his girlfriend in the brutal slayings.

The Queens landlord who stabbed his tenants to death over rent disputes early Tuesday morning also murdered his girlfriend in the brutal slayings, leaving the home’s backdoor open for cops to make the grisly discovery, police say.

Officers working out of the 113th Precinct were left stunned on Nov. 14. when the landlord, identified as 54-year-old David Daniel, calmly strode into the station house and announced that he had murdered his tenants.

“He says that he killed three people,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. “He gave the location and [says] that he left the back door open.”

Daniel’s demeanor was described as not only placid but also as “matter-of-factly” as he revealed the horrendous details of the alleged crime.

Police rushed to 122-39 Milburn Street in St. Albans at 7:16 a.m. to find the renters dead of multiple stab wounds, yet they were not the only ones, cops say. Daniel apparently lived on the top floor with his unnamed girlfriend, where police say she was also murdered with a knife in the bedroom.

“He indicates that he had problems with his girlfriend but the two males in the basement had not been paying their rent,” Chief Kenny added.

Police report that they have yet to recover the murder weapon, but search warrants have been issued.

The crimes are believed to have been committed that morning, yet it is currently unclear how long they had been dead before he decided to turn himself in. Despite the bloody scene, Daniel apparently wasn’t disheveled and did not show any evidence of the crime when he appeared at the 113th Precinct.

“He came in as calm as we thought he could be when he engaged the officers,” Assistant Chief Kevin Williams said.

Daniel apparently made his confession to a Lieutenant on body-worn camera.

“He wanted to tell the story,” Chief Kenny added.

Daniel was questioned at the station house throughout the day. He has been charged with three counts of murder.