Queens man fatally struck by car in Forest Hills, NYPD says

The 29-year-old man was running across Yellowstone Boulevard when he was struck.

Arkadiy Dibin, 29, was struck while running across Yellowstone Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A Queens man was fatally struck by a car in Forest Hills early Sunday, police said.

Arkadiy Dibin, 29, of Rego Park, was running across Yellowstone Boulevard between Selfridge and Juno streets in Forest Hills when he was struck around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found him lying face up on the road, unconscious and bleeding heavily from his head and mouth.

Dibin was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital in critical condition, then transferred to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The 66-year-old male driver who hit Dibin while driving his 2005 Buick Lacrosse north on Yellowstone Boulevard stayed at the scene of the collision, according to police.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.