Woman suffers spine injury in Queens subway attack aboard E train, police say

The suspect used a slur based on his interpretation of her sexual orientation, police said.

A woman suffered a spinal fracture after an attack aboard a Manhattan-bound E train in Queens last month, according to the NYPD.

After 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, a man approached a 20-year-old woman on the subway en route to the Forest Hills/71st Avenue station and argued with her, using a "slur based upon his interpretation of the victim’s sexual orientation" after a woman kissed the victim on the cheek, police said.

When the victim walked away from him, he punched her in the back of her head and pushed her to the ground, where she hit her head, police said.

The man got off at the subway station and the woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center by emergency personnel, where she was treated for a fractured spine, according to police.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

The suspect is about 5-foot-11, weighs about 220 pounds and is between 50 and 60 years old, police said.

The NYPD released a video of the man confronting the woman aboard the train.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).