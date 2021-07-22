Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular to return this year for the holiday season

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a New York City staple is returning for the holiday season.

MSG Entertainment announced that Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will return in 2021. Presented by Chase, the show will run from Nov. 5, 2021, through Jan. 22, 2022.

Last year, like many shows and businesses around the city, the Christmas Spectular was canceled as a result of the pandemic, the first time the show did not run in 87 years.

“The Christmas Spectacular IS the holiday season in New York for so many families – and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them back to Radio City Music Hall this November,” said James Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. “After a year none of us will ever forget, we all need a little joy – and there’s nothing like the Rockettes and the Christmas Spectacular to get us into the holiday spirit and make the season unforgettable.”

The Christmas Spectacular stars Rockettes, who have inspired and amazed audiences since they first debuted at Radio City. Though the show was canceled in 2020, the Rockettes performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting, and NBC aired an hour-long television special – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – At Home Holiday Special.

The show is committed to the health and safety of the audience, performers and staff. All ticket holders will need to comply with COVID-19 protocols at Radio City Music Hall, which will continue to review venue requirements periodically and update guests should protocol changes impact their experience.

Tickets are available online starting at $49, with Chase Cardholders getting access to Chase Preferred Seating. Visit rockettes.com/christmas for more information or to purchase tickets.