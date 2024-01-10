RangeSafe launches innovative new knob to enhance kitchen safety

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

RangeSafe LLC, a prominent kitchen technology and safety appliance manufacturer, proudly announces the official launch of the RangeSafe Ultimate Stove Safety Knob™ (the “Ultimate Knob”). This groundbreaking product features a permanent stove safety knob with an integrated locking mechanism designed to minimize the risk of accidental activation on both gas and electric stoves.

Initially introduced in 2022 with a limited rollout in New York City, the Ultimate Knob provided landlords and tenants with an innovative and affordable solution to address the requirements of the New York City Council’s Administrative Code §27-2046.4 (the “Code”). This strategic move aimed to enhance safety standards in response to a tragic incident that occurred in 2017 in the Bronx. The incident involved a fire in an apartment building caused by a three-year-old child accidentally activating a kitchen stove, resulting in the loss of thirteen lives, fourteen serious injuries, and significant damage to the building, leaving 26 families homeless.

“We are pleased to announce the official launch of the RangeSafe Ultimate Stove Safety Knob. The Ultimate Knob provides tenants with an option for a safer, more aesthetically pleasing and permanent addition to their stoves to protect their families and homes,” said Trevor Lawson, President of RangeSafe. “The Ultimate Knob is designed to reduce the risk of accidental fires, such as the one that occurred in the Bronx. Over the past twelve months, proactive landlords in New York City have selected our product to address the requirements of Administrative Code §27-2046.4”.

In response to this devastating event, the New York City Council implemented the Code, which mandates property owners of multiple dwellings to provide stove knob covers or permanent stove safety knobs with integrated locking mechanisms for each knob on the front of gas-powered stoves in units where a child under six years of age resides. Additionally, tenants can request these safety features in writing, even if they do not have a child under age six.

The Code further emphasizes the responsibility of property owners to provide tenants with an annual notice on or before January 16th. The notice includes an option for tenants to request stove knob covers or permanent stove safety knobs with integrated locking mechanisms by checking the appropriate box on the form provided by the landlord.

The RangeSafe Ultimate Stove Safety Knob™ aligns with these regulatory requirements, offering a reliable and permanent solution to enhance kitchen safety. The integrated locking mechanism ensures peace of mind for both landlords and tenants, addressing concerns associated with accidental stove activation.

RangeSafe LLC is committed to advancing kitchen safety technology, and the official launch of the Ultimate Knob marks a significant step toward creating safer living environments for families and communities. The product is now available for purchase, contributing to the ongoing efforts to prevent tragic incidents like the one that prompted the creation of the New York City Council’s safety regulations.

“The official launch of the Ultimate Knob will kick off on New Year’s Eve with an electronic billboard display in Times Square as well as a city-wide traditional media awareness campaign throughout January,” said Lawson. “Our intent is to ensure that all tenants are aware that they have a choice of which solution to ask for and that the RangeSafe Ultimate Stove Safety Knob is available to their landlords as an innovative and affordable option to address the requirements of the Code”.

For more information on the New York City Council Administrative Code §27-2046.4, visit the New York City Housing Preservation and Development website.