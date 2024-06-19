Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A veteran correction officer at Rikers Island died suddenly while on the job, authorities said on Tuesday.

According to sources at the NYC Department of Correction (DOC), Correction Officer Robert Boom collapsed on June 18 at around 5 p.m. in the annex yard at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center (OBCC), an active Rikers Island facility that detains adult men.

Boom was supervising the yard area during a recreation time for inmates when he suddenly fell, a spokesperson for DOC said.

When staff and fellow officers saw him go down, they rushed over to perform emergency aid and CPR. EMS arrived at the scene and whisked the officer to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The DOC spokesperson confirmed the death was not the result of an act of violence, and the officer was not using force at the time.

“It appears the officer had a medical incident and collapsed right away,” the spokesperson said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

DOC Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie issued a statement about C.O. Boom’s death.

“This is a tragic loss for our entire Boldest family,” the statement read. “Correction Officer Robert Boom boldly served our department for almost 13 years, doing a difficult and dangerous job that kept our city safe. Our prayers are with Officer Boom’s family and his fellow officers. Heroes work at the Department of Correction, and Officer Boom was without question, one of those noble heroes.”

Working as a corrections officer is stressful, advocates say.

According to information published in The Guardian, correction officers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder at more than double the rate of military veterans in the United States.

A study published in 1997 found that the risk of suicide among prison guards is 39% higher than that of the rest of the working-age population.

Benny Boscio, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association, shared a tribute to Boom on social media.

“Officer Boom served our agency with honor for over 13 years,” Boscio wrote. “He was respected and well-liked by his fellow officers. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers at OBCC and will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”