Amid jeering from protesters, the City Planning Commission voted 9-to-3 Tuesday in favor of four jails proposed as replacements for the Rikers Island detention complex, sending the initiative to the City Council for review.

Dozens opposed to the construction of any new jails shouted "no new jails" and chanted "shame" over the commissioners, as they explained their positions on the proposed facilities, for which the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice recently pared down the prospective footprints. The jails — one per borough, except for on Staten Island where officials say the incarcerated population is too small to merit a lockup — have been pitched as modern and humane facilities slated to rise close enough to courts to hasten the pace of case adjudication.

Nine of the body's 13 commissioners voted in favor of the plan. Three negative votes came from commissioners appointed by borough presidents, as opposed to by the public advocate or administration: Raj Rampershad, Orlando Marín and Alfred C. Cerullo III. One commissioner, Michelle de la Uz, was absent.

"This is among the most consequential applications to come before the city Planning Commission in years, and it's an application that has been years in the making," said Marisa Lago, the chair of the Planning Commission and the director of the Department of City Planning. "I'm proud that the Commission can play its part by voting to approve the four borough-based jails, an essential part of closing Rikers Island. Today's vote is so much more than a vote on site selections and special permits. It's a vote to end a bleak era in New York City's criminal justice history."

Since Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his goal of reducing the incarcerated population enough to shut down detention facilities on Rikers, various legislative changes enacted at the state level, including bail reform, are expected to help reduce the jail population. Now that the city envisions needing space for 4,000 people in jails, officials plan to rely on the proposed facilities: a 1.17 million square-foot space in the Bronx, a 1.21 million square-foot jail in Manhattan, a 1.12 million square-foot lockup in Brooklyn and a 1.33 million-square foot one in Queens. The facilities' prospective heights have been shortened between 30 and 45 feet since initially proposed, according to planning documents.

With the Planning Commission's nod, the proposals are slated to come before the City Council, which has scheduled a public hearing on the facilities for Thursday. New Yorkers have spent hours testifying about the plan at prior meetings, with some urging the administration to expedite decommissioning Rikers and others admonishing City Hall for putting any resources toward new jails rather than investing in alternatives to incarceration, mental health resources, housing assistance, education and other areas.

Criminal justice reform advocates pushed de Blasio to commit to closing Rikers. The city settled a lawsuit in 2015 brought by the jail's detainees and joined by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office, which determined male adolescents were not protected from one another or from staff's excessive use of force or reliance on solitary confinement. Most of those on Rikers Island have not been convicted and are waiting for their cases to be adjudicated in court.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some living near the prospective new jails have balked at their sizes and suggested they could overwhelm surrounding neighborhoods.

In the Bronx, city officials said the closest suitably sized property for a jail that's readily available is an NYPD tow pound two miles from court. Leaders of the nearby 1,200-household Diego Beekman Mutual Housing Association said the pound is the centerpiece of their neighborhood revitalization plan. They have filed a petition challenging the city's decision to combine all of the proposed facilities into one application.