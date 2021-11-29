Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

RiseNY is a new attraction combining museum exhibit galleries with a majestic theme park-style soaring ride where visitors can experience the ultimate feeling of flight as they soar high above New York City as they’ve never seen it before. The city’s first-ever flight simulation ride opens on Dec. 15 at 160 West 45th Street.

The 46-seat soaring ride is a world-class, state-of-the-art flying theater that gives visitors of all ages a unique bird’s eye view tour of the Big Apple. Once visitors are on board inside a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome featuring 8k aerial footage that creates a sensation of flight. They are lifted 30 feet into the air and will hang suspended with their feet dangling as they glide over NYC’s iconic skyline and landmarks.

“RiseNY is a unique and exhilarating attraction at the heart of New York City,” said Ric Burns. “It’s an incredible love letter to the world’s greatest city and encapsulates the beating heart, and hub, and dazzling point of convergence that is New York. We’ve been thrilled to have a small part in this adventure, which promises to put a smile on the face of everyone who sails through.”

The ride will include a full-motion seat dip, turn and soar, with the wind, mist, and scents to enhance the visitor’s experience. To further evoke the spirit of being in New York City, the ride will include a soundtrack headlined by Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York” and Frank Sinatra’s “Theme From New York.”

The experience begins with a captivating film by award-winning documentarians Ric Burns and James Sanders. The film is narrated by actor Jeff Goldblum, and it will showcase NYC’s history, specifically Times Square and its global impact. Visitors start their journey in a re-creation of the city’s first subway station at City Hall circa 1904 and will conclude a present-day subway car in virtually transporting guests to the galleries.

The journey continues through NYC’s vibrant pop-cultural evolution to see its indelible impact on the world. With seven distinctly theme galleries including Finance, Skyline, Tv/Radio, Fashion, Music, Broadway, Film, and more. Some of the highlights, visitors can see are Madonna’s custom Keith Haring Jacket, Beyonce’s Bill Blass-designed gown, and much more.

RiseNY will be open every day except Tuesdays. Hours are from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Last tickets are sold 60 minutes before closing.

Tickets for RiseNY start at $24.00. Special prices are also available for children (under 12 years of age), seniors (65+), students (with student ID), and veterans, and acting members of the military. Special savings for groups of 10 or more with advanced reservations.

For individual tickets and venue hours, go to the RiseNY website or visit the RiseNY box office.