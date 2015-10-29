Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus slams GOP debate moderators: ‘CNBC should be ashamed’

The Republican National Committee chairman slammed CNBC for Wednesday’s GOP debate, saying in a statement that the network should be ashamed of how the debate was handled.

Reince Priebus took issue with moderators Becky Quick, Carl Quintanilla and John Harwood for their “deeply unfortunate questioning,” but praised the candidates’ performance.

“While I was proud of our candidates and the way they handled tonight’s debate, the performance by the CNBC moderators was extremely disappointing and did a disservice to their network, our candidates and voters. Our diverse field of talented and exceptionally qualified candidates did their best to share ideas for how to reinvigorate the economy and put Americans back to work despite deeply unfortunate questioning from CNBC,” Priebus said in a statement.

He continued, “One of the great things about our party is that we are able to have a dynamic exchange about which solutions will secure a prosperous future, and I will fight to ensure future debates allow for a more robust exchange. CNBC should be ashamed of how this debate was handled.”

A CNBC spokesman said that “people who want to be president of the United States should be able to answer tough questions.”