Body of Lamine Sarr, teen caught in Rockaway Beach riptide, washes ashore

The boy went missing while swimming with two other boys around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The body of the teen who went missing after being caught in a riptide at Rockaway Beach over the weekend was found on Tuesday after washing ashore, police said.

Lamine Sarr, 17, went swimming at about 5 p.m. on Saturday with two other boys just off Beach 84th Street, a police source said. After the two boys made it back to shore, they told officers that Sarr was still in the water and had been swept out in a rip current.

His body was found about a half mile up the beach, by Beach 97th Street, police said.

The NYPD’s water and aviation units and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the water and the shoreline but were unable to find Sarr. The search was called off Saturday at 6:30 p.m., but resumed at about 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Beaches are closed for the season, so swimming is prohibited but surfing is allowed. There was a moderate risk of rip currents reported for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

With Alison Fox