Roller rink debuts at The Standard High Line this spring

The Standard will debut the Roller Rink, a brand-new seasonal installment on The Standard Plaza.

The Roller Rink will invite guests to travel back in time to the 1960s with a rink and restaurant inspired by the decade. The space will feature black and white checkered turf and colorful seating surrounding the stark white, 136 person skating rink.

The restaurant will be available for skaters and non-skaters alike. The Rink menu will feature tasty bites such as Disco Fries, Fried Chicken, The Standard Hot Dog, and Maine Lobster Rolls. Additionally, Beverage Director Aaron Robin created a list of cocktails to choose from. Enjoy beverages both off and on the rink with a wearable drinking pouch, allowing for hands-free fun as you cruise around the rink.

Besides the rink and restaurant, guests will enjoy weekly programming and events that will include themed skate nights, disco parties, drag shows, amateur roller derbies and designated kids or adult-only skate hours. The inclusion of events will enhance the 60s skating experience and celebrate all forms of skate culture.

Rental skates are available for all guests in the Skate Shack. Besides the skates, and for those ready to take their skating skills up a notch, a collection of Roller Rink t-shirts, bandanas, tube socks and patches will be sold at the Shack.

Furthermore, a special collection of skates from a Brooklyn and Portland-based skate shop, Five Stride, will also be sold at the Shack. Five Stride Skate Shop is a full-service quad roller shop serving derby, rink, recreational, ramp and park skaters. The founders designated knowledge and education as two of their core values, building a generation of skaters who always had a place to turn for an honest opinion.

The Standard Hotel’s new and groovy rink will launch at The Standard Plaza on Friday, April 22.