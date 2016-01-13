Ruben Pizzaro, wanted for Bronx murder, arrested: NYPD, FBI

A reputed gangster wanted for a Bronx murder and Manhattan shooting was arrested by the NYPD, according to the police and FBI.

Detectives spotted 23-year-old Ruben Pizzaro, who goes by the alias “Chullo,” on Tuesday while he was moving a washing machine in front of a Kingsbridge home, according to an NYPD statement. Authorities got information about his whereabouts from a tipster, cops said.

When police pulled up, Pizzaro allegedly fled into the house, up the stairs and out the back 2nd-floor window — landing in front a police officer. He was arrested and faces federal charges.

Pizzaro was involved with a territorial street gang that was heavily involved in heroin and cocaine trafficking, according to court records from the Southern District.

Authorities said that he was wanted for a November murder in the Tremont section of the Bronx, where he allegedly gunned down David Rivera, 24. The victim was wounded in the torso, thigh, arm and groin, and was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital, cops said.

Pizzaro was also a suspect in a shooting in Inwood on the morning of New Year’s Eve, police said. He allegedly wounded the 29-year-old victim after demanding his bookbag and fleeing with it. There was a Playstation 4 in the bag.

The man survived being shot in the shoulder and was treated at Harlem Hospital. The shootings are not connected, police added.

The feds also believe Pizzaro opened fire on East 178th Street and Hughes Avenue on Halloween last year in a gang-motivated shooting. One man was wounded in the hand.

Pizzaro was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking that resulted in murder, court papers state.

He has a long rapsheet that includes arrests for murder, robbery and reckless endangerment, according to police officials.