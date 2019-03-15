Before she was "notorious," she was a young Brooklynite.

Born on March 15, 1933, Ruth Bader Ginsburg grew up in the borough.

She has since become one of the most well-known justices on the Supreme Court. She was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993, becoming the first Jewish justice since the retirement of Justice Abe Fortas and the second woman justice to join the bench.

She is now one of three women on the bench.

Here are seven more things to know about Ginsburg, who turned 86 on Friday.

She went to the same school as Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer

Ginsburg attended James Madison High School in Midwood, Brooklyn, the same high school Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer attended. But none of them attended the school at the same time.



Ginsburg later attended Cornell University and Harvard Law School. She transferred to Columbia Law School for her final year.



She has two children and four grandchildren

Ginsburg was married to Martin Ginsburg, a tax lawyer and professor, for 56 years. He died from cancer in 2010.



Ginsburg has a daughter and a son, Jane and James. She also has four grandchildren.



The Supreme Court justice once said she attributes her success in law school largely to her daughter, who was 14 months old when she started in 1956. "I went to class about 8:30 a.m., and I came home at 4:00 p.m., that was children's hour. It was a total break in my day, and children's hour continued until Jane went to sleep," she told The Atlantic. "Then I was happy to go back to the books, so I felt each part of my life gave me respite from the other."



She is a trailblazer for gender equality

Ginsburg struggled to find a job as a lawyer because of her gender, despite graduating law school at the top of her class. After clerking for a U.S. district judge, she became a professor at Rutgers University Law School and Columbia University.



Then, in 1972, Ginsburg co-founded the Women's Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, winning multiple victories for gender equality in the Supreme Court.



She is a cancer surviver

Ginsberg has been treated for cancer three times, most recently in December 2018 when she had two malignant nodules removed from her lungs. She also had colon cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009.



She told The New York Times in 2013 that she attributes her survival in part to the National Institutes of Health. "Ever since my colorectal cancer in 1999, I have been followed by the N.I.H.," she said. "That was very lucky for me because they detected my pancreatic cancer at a very early stage."



The nodules in her lungs were found during test after Ginsburg fell in November 2018, fractured her ribs.



Ginsberg also underwent heart surgery in 2014.



She has a personal trainer

Ginsburg once joked that the most important person in her life is her personal trainer, Bryant Johnson.



Just a day after leaving the hospital following her cancer surgery, she was back working out with Johnson. "She's a machine," he told CNN earlier this month. Johnson even published a book about RBG's workout.



She has fallen asleep at multiple state of the union addresses

Ginsburg has been spotted sleeping or dozing off at multiple State of the Union addresses.



She famously admitted not being completely sober during President Barack Obama's State of the Union in 2015. When asked about the speech, she said she and the other justices had shared some wine at a dinner before the address.



"The audience for the most part is awake because they are bobbing up and down and we sit there, stone-faced," she said. "But we're not, at least I was not 100 percent sober."

