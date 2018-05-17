Tony-award winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles has lost her unborn baby, months after she was severely injured in a Park Slope car crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter and another child.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” their lawyer Ben Rubinowitz said in a statement.

“The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom,” he added. “As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children. Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during this most trying time.”

Miles and her friend Lauren Lew, 33, were walking with their children, 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Josh Lew, when they were struck by driver Dorothy Bruns at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street in Park Slope.

Abigail and Josh were killed in the crash, and Miles and Lew, were hospitalized. Miles was released from the ICU days after the crash, and at the time, her unborn child was unharmed.

Bruns, who suffers from seizures, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, among other charges. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on May 3.