LATEST PAPER
58° Good Morning
58° Good Morning
News

Ruthie Ann Miles loses unborn baby months after Park Slope crash, lawyer says

Miles’ 4-year-old daughter and another child died in the March crash.

Actress Ruthie Ann Miles, lost her unborn baby

Actress Ruthie Ann Miles, lost her unborn baby on Friday, her lawyer said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Nicholas Hunt

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Tony-award winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles has lost her unborn baby, months after she was severely injured in a Park Slope car crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter and another child.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” their lawyer Ben Rubinowitz said in a statement.

“The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom,” he added. “As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children. Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during this most trying time.”

Park Slope waits for safety upgrades 2 months after crash

DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg had promised details of a Ninth Street redesign within weeks after the deadly crash.

Miles and her friend Lauren Lew, 33, were walking with their children, 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Josh Lew, when they were struck by driver Dorothy Bruns at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street in Park Slope.

Abigail and Josh were killed in the crash, and Miles and Lew, were hospitalized. Miles was released from the ICU days after the crash, and at the time, her unborn child was unharmed.

Bruns, who suffers from seizures, was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment, among other charges. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment on May 3.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter
Trump frequently tweets his thoughts on politics on Trump calls Ronny Jackson allegations 'slander'
David Bowie-themed art sprawls across the station. David Bowie subway takeover draws crowds