Schumer secures funds for boost to airport customs staffs

Sen. Charles Schumerannounced yesterday that Kennedy and Newark airports will receive hundreds of additional customs and border protection agents in the coming months, easing travelers’ long wait times to enter the country.

Schumer secured an additional $165 million for Customs and Border Protection agents in this year’s federal budget, according to a statement from the senator’s office.

Currently, wait times at Kennedy airport can stretch up to three hours. In a statement, Schumer called the long customs lines “a national embarrassment” and a “drag on the regional economy.”