Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New Yorkers should expect to see more security as the holiday season continues. The state will be increasing the use of radiation detection equipment, specially trained dogs and traffic stops to try to prevent another terror attack.

The new measures, which are part of an interdepartmental effort, will be in effect at bridges and tunnels, Penn Station, Grand Central Station, Kennedy and LaGuardia airports and on the subways.

“It’s a high volume time, it’s a high traffic time . . . and given the recent events, we believe it’s prudent to increase security at the major crossings and the major transportation hubs,” Cuomo said, standing on the RFK bridge. “If you stop a vehicle here and that vehicle happens to have been in route to do harm, then you prevented an action from happening.”

Cuomo said the MTA, Port Authority, New York State Police, and the National Guard will work with the NYPD in the effort. They will use “newly acquired, highly sophisticated equipment,” including radiation detection equipment.

The increased measures are out of an abundance of caution, Cuomo said, not because there is any intelligence that suggests an imminent attack.

“It’s just a proactive effort to increase security,” he said. “This is a dangerous time in our state, in our country, it’s a dangerous time in the world.”

MTA chairman Joseph Lhota said the increased security was “the right thing to do” and it was “the right time to do this.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the increased security would be in effect for.