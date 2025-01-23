LiveOn NY along with Council Members Crystal Hudson and Sandy Nurse are urging Mayor Eric Adams to invest $2.3 billion in nutrition, housing, and community services to support older New Yorkers.

Seniors and advocates from more than 50 organizations rallied at City Hall Thursday to demand that NYC provide $2.3 billion in additional funds to enhance services for older adults.

LiveOn NY, a city-wide non-profit servicing older adults, joined with a coalition of more than 58 advocacy groups to launch the ‘Age Strong NYC’ campaign, an ambitious campaign calling upon Mayor Eric Adams and city leaders to invest a significant $2.3 billion for senior housing, food, community support and more.

Advocates say thousands of older New Yorkers currently face difficult choices daily, often forcing them to decide between basics like food, healthcare and rent. A recent report from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the number of New Yorkers aged 65 and older has soared to 1.43 million in 2023—a staggering increase of 53% since 2000. With this demographic expected to grow by 25% by 2040, the inadequacies in the current funding for aging communities risk pushing many older residents out of their homes.

The Age Strong NYC campaign focuses on funding and creating a compassionate and supportive environment for older adults.

“New York City is failing to meet the needs of its aging population, with hundreds of thousands languishing due to policy and system failures that result in year-long waitlists for basic services, a chaotic and confusing care system, and life-threatening social isolation,” said Allison Nickerson, executive director of LiveOn NY, at the rally.“Our older adult communities deserve better.”

Brooklyn Council Member Crystal Hudson, chair of the Committee on Aging, joined the advocates to emphasize the importance of robust funding to ensure that older adults can continue aging in place with dignity.

“One in five New Yorkers is over the age of 65, and they deserve everything from deeply affordable housing and well-resourced Older Adult Centers to community programming and home-delivered or congregate meals every day of the week,” Hudson said. “While my Age in Place legislative package lays the groundwork for many of these initiatives, we need robust funding to ensure every older adult gets access to the services they need.”

Fellow Brooklyn Council Member Mercedes Narcisse echoed these sentiments, adding that a strong New York is one that supports its oldest members.

“Our city can only truly grow when all generations are fully supported. Older New Yorkers are the backbone of our homes and neighborhoods, and we must make every effort to ensure they have access to the housing, healthy food, and the services they have earned and deserve,” Narcisse said.

As the coalition, which includes AARP NY, Homecrest Community Services, JASA, West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing and YMCA of Greater NY, gears up for the critical work ahead, they invited New Yorkers to join them in this essential campaign to secure the well-being of the city’s older residents.