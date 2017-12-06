A public hearing on sexual harassment in the workplace will give voices to women who haven’t been in the national discussion consuming news cycles in recent weeks, advocates say.

A wave of allegations of sexual misconduct against prominent men in politics, media and entertainment and a powerful social movement using #MeToo have raised more awareness about harassment, but not every voice has been heard.

“What’s missing from most of the conversations are the stories of low-income immigrant women,” said Liz Sprotzer, a staff attorney at Make the Road NY, a nonprofit that supports immigrant workers.

Sprotzer is among more than 20 women from various industries, including hospitality, retail, domestic work, construction, fashion and entertainment, who will testify at the hearing, which was organized by the City Commission on Human Rights and will take place at CUNY School of Law in Long Island City at 5:30 p.m.

Immigrant workers, particularly those in low-wage jobs, face more obstacles than other women if they want to speak out about sexual harassment, Sprotzer said. Those obstacles include limited job opportunities, fear of deportation and often a lack of information or formal procedures for reporting abuse.

“We’ve seen how employees can take advantage of those obstacles,” she said.

There are even more challenges for domestic workers because of the nature of their work, said Marrisa Senteno, the enforcement program manager of the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

“There is no human resources department,” she said. “You don’t have co-workers, so how are you going to prove that these things are happening?”

Senteno, who will also testify at the hearing, hopes to bring more of their stories into the national conversation and empower them to speak out.

“Workers need to be telling their stories their way, and they need to be talking with each other in order to be able to support each other,” she said.

It’s difficult to know how many cases of sexual harassment happen among domestic workers and other low-income industries because so few are reported.

“When you don’t know how big exactly the problem is, we can only rely on word of mouth,” Senteno said.

The CCHR will take the information from the hearing and issue a report in 2018 with recommendations on how the city can better address sexual harassment in the workplace.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents the District of Columbia, will speak at Wednesday’s event, the first of its kind since the 1970s when Norton, then CCHR commissioner, held the first public hearings on sexual harassment, according to the commission.