Shaun Martin indicted for murder in 2013 East Village car crash

The Queens man is accused of ramming his car into a deli while high on PCP.

A Queens man was indicted for murder yesterday for ramming his car into a Manhattan deli last year while high on PCP, killing a worker, officials said.

Shaun Martin, 33, was indicted on 15 charges, including murder in the second degree and driving while impaired by drugs, court records show.

Martin allegedly was speeding through the East Village in a Nissan Altima on June 19, 2013, high on PCP and methamphetamine when he slammed into a flower stand at the East Village Farm and Grocery Store on East 4th Street and Second Avenue, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said.

Deli worker Mohammed Akkas Ali, one of three people hurt, died months later.

Martin’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.