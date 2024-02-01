Sixth suspect in Midtown cop assault held on bail: ‘Today the justice system worked,’ advocates say

Alleged assailants, 24-year-old Yohenry Brito and 21-year-old Jandry Barros were led into arraignment court cuffed to one another on Feb. 1.

Two more suspects who allegedly played a role in assaulting an NYPD officer and Lieutenant in Midtown over the weekend appeared in court on Thursday, one of whom is accused of starting the brawl, court documents say.

Alleged assailants, 24-year-old Yohenry Brito and 21-year-old Jandry Barros were led into arraignment court cuffed to one another on Feb. 1. They were swiftly shadowed by a legion of cops and Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Patrick Hendry, who said they wanted to be present in court to face the men who reportedly took part in what is being called a gangland style beating.

According to police sources, the two cops were outside of the Candler Building migrant shelter located on West 42 Street and 7th Avenue on Sunday night attempting to break up a large disorderly group when things turned violent, resulting in the members of law enforcement getting punched and kicked as they tried to make arrests.

While Barros’ appearance was deferred due to further investigation, Brito stood before a judge as his attorney argued for his release. The lawyer charged that Barros never assaulted the cops since he was being placed under arrest as they were attacked. Prosecutors countered this by alleging that he was the powder keg that ignited the incident.

Court documents reveal that Barros apparently made his getaway amidst the chaos, fleeing and disguising himself with a jacket he borrowed from a friend. The NYPD were later able to track him down thanks to a distinctive neck tattoo.

Barros also reportedly had several previous arrests, including for disorderly conduct.

Barros’ lawyer pleaded with the judge to release his client without bail, stating that he would not be able to afford even a meager amount. However, the judge set bail at $15,000, essentially keeping him behind bars.

Hendry saw this a victory.

“Today the justice system worked. This individual is being held on bail,” Hendry said after the hearing.

Still, Hendry lambasted the fact the previous five suspects were released on their own recognizance.

“Our criminal justice system is upside down. It fails every day and everyone involved in the criminal justice system is blaming each other. They’re pointing the fingers, they’re passing the buck. They are not taking responsibility. They should take responsibility, they need to fix the criminal justice system,” Hendry said.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office commented on Brito’s deferment, stating that further investigation is needed for the case.

“We vigorously condemn assaults on police officers and prosecute those responsible. The question here is whether the person arrested was even involved. At this time, there is not sufficient evidence that he is one of the people who committed this terrible act. This is an ongoing investigation and we ask anyone with information to call 212-335-9040,” a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said in a statement.