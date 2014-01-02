Snowfall to affect transit as MTA prepares for storm

The MTA is bracing the transit system for the overnight winter snowstorm.With a forecast predicting up to eight inches of …

With a forecast predicting up to eight inches of snow in the city, 14 express lines are running local as of late Thursday afternoon due to trains moving to an underground storage area from outdoor yards.

In the meantime, station stairs are being salted and will be shoveled when the snow hits, while de-icers and snow-clearing equipment are being readied.

Meanwhile, MTA buses operating in the evening and overnight will have their tires chained. The agency will also try to take accordion-style articulated buses off the road when the snow hits.

Kevin Ortiz, an MTA spokesman, said cutting service on bus lines will be determined on a route-by-route basis and street conditions. To help keep the roads clear, 50 trucks with plows and salt spreaders will be deployed.

The Metro-North and Long Island commuter rails are prepping for the storm with snow removal equipment and switch heaters. The rail lines in Long Island, which is under a blizzard warning, will run antifreeze trains to coat tracks with a deicer. Long Island Rail Road may see service suspended if snowfall reaches 10 to 13 inches. Both commuter rails will have extra personnel on hand at critical locations.

For drivers, the city has suspended alternate side parking Friday. Mayor Bill de Blasio at a news conference implored drivers to stay off the road so city workers can keep streets clear.