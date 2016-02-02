Staten Island Chuck predicts early spring

If you’re not a fan of winter, perhaps this news will excite you.

Staten Island Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have both predicted spring will come early this year.

The famous groundhogs did not see their shadows, according to reports.

At 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chuck emerged and did not find his shadow, The Staten Island Advance reported. Phil searched for his at 7:25 a.m., and came up empty-handed.

This year, Chuck had an easier morning than in 2014, when Charlotte, posing as Chuck, was dropped by Mayor Bill de Blasio. She died a week later, but the Staten Island Zoo said it was from natural causes. De Blasio was not at the Groundhog Day event this year.