3 off-duty NJ cops involved in fatal Staten Island crash

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a crash on Staten Island this morning, reports News 12 New Jersey.

The NYPD said a tractor-trailer was traveling in the southbound lanes of the West Shore Expressway around 5 a.m. and collided with a car traveling northbound. The driver and the front seat passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There are now heavy delays on the roadway, reports NY1.

According to News 12 New Jersey, three Linden, N.J. off-duty police officers were involved in the crash.