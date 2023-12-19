Staten Island kidnapping: Child returned home, mother remains on the lam

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Staten Island child who was abducted over the weekend was returned home safe, but the tot’s mother remains on the lam for the kidnapping, police said.

According to police sources, 3-year-old Kadence France was kidnapped by her mother, 26-year-old Randalae Rhodes, from 18 Curtis Place at around noon on Dec. 16, the same block where the child lived. Rhodes, who does not have custodial rights to France, apparently bundled the girl into a blue 2-door Honda Accord before speeding away.

Sources familiar with the case believe the mother was attempting to abscond out of state, last seen fleeing south out of Staten Island. It is thought she made her getaway with relatives who, once they realized what had taken place, decided to return the child.

France’s aunt dropped the little girl off at the 120th Precinct safe and unharmed on Monday morning where police were then able to reunite her with her father who has sole custody. Rhodes, however, remains on the run.

Police are still looking for Rhodes and are asking the public to inform them if she is located.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.