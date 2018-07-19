A steam pipe explosion sent smoke billowing into the air on Fifth Avenue and forced evacuations at more than two dozen buildings Thursday morning, police and fire officials said.

The 86-year-old pipe broke at about 6:40 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, between 20th and 21st streets, officials said. Three civilians, a police officer and a Con Edison worker had minor injuries, but none were taken to the hospital, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

The age of the main sparked concerns about asbestos contamination. Con Edison was conducting tests and decontamination tents were set up at 22nd Street and Broadway and 19th Street and Broadway for anyone who was exposed to the steam to get checked out, Nigro said.

#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm steam explosion, 141 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. (photo cred: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/4jeFZayR9T — FDNY (@FDNY) July 19, 2018 A miracle no one was hurt from the steam pipe explosion at 5th Ave and 21st Street. Just left the scene. Thanks for the first responders and utility workers. pic.twitter.com/JSoWRVlgYh — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) July 19, 2018

"As a precaution anyone in the vicinity of the rupture who was covered in material is advised to bag their clothing and shower," Con Edison said on Twitter.

A total of 28 buildings were evacuated and considered to be in the "hot zone," Nigro said.

If tests for asbestos come back positive, the buildings will need to be decontaminated, he said, adding that he didn't expect people to be allowed back any time soon.

Rachel Glasser, 19, who lives in a building near the explosion, said her mom woke her up “in a frazzled state” Thursday morning, telling her they needed to evacuate.

“There were loud noises, like really loud construction that wasn’t ending,” she said. “We could see the explosion from our windows. My mom told me ‘pack everything you need.’”

Glasser packed her laptop, chargers and contacts.

“At first, I wasn’t scared. But when my mom told me to pack stuff, I started freaking out,” she said, sitting with her grandparents in a plaza at 23rd Street and Broadway at about 10 a.m. She had been out of the building since 7 a.m.

Just your average morning seeing a massive cloud of smoke on the way to work. Apparently it's a steam pipe explosion? Is that a big deal? Good luck on your commute anyone going to Flatiron. pic.twitter.com/DkBYWsh48Z — Jerry 20P (@SalesforceJerry) July 19, 2018 Was riding home this morning in #Nyc and ran right into a giant steam pipe explosion at the intersection of 21th And 5th ave. It happened around 6:40am pic.twitter.com/h3VE7LDzpZ — Daniel Lizio-Katzen (@djlk) July 19, 2018 Steam pipe explosion on 21st street pic.twitter.com/q1yUfukWl4 — Veronica Ramirez (@vram89) July 19, 2018

Glasser said her uncle was told by a police officer that they might not get back into their building Thursday night.

Bethy Solomon, 23, of East Harlem, couldn’t get into her office when she arrived around 8:45 a.m.

She saw a lot of “cops lined up, ambulances lined up, cops circling the perimeter,” she said.

“Not a single person could get in there. Nobody could get through. The cops warned us if you have an office on Fifth Avenue, you’re not working,” she said. “I was very confused. Everybody else was on their way and I didn’t know what to do and where to go.”

Fifth Avenue was closed between 19th and 23rd streets as a result of the explosion. The cross streets also were closed between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

R and W trains were skipping 23rd Street, the MTA said.