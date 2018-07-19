People who were near the steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District Thursday morning are being urged to take precautions after debris from the blast tested positive for asbestos.

Tests conducted by Con Edison and the city Department of Environmental Protection confirmed there was asbestos in the steam line casing, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"That’s obviously a real concern to us," de Blasio added.

Con Edison said anyone who was covered in material or debris from the explosion should bag their clothing and shower. Decontamination tents were also set up at 22nd Street and Broadway as well as 19th Street and Broadway for anyone who was exposed to the steam to be evaluated, according to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Air quality tests showed no "meaningful presence" of asbestos, de Blasio said. The concern, according to the mayor, is with the debris that the blast created, some of which could still be seen on nearby building facades and on the street.

"There’s real concern about whether any debris entered into buildings or into air conditioning systems," de Blasio said. "So there’s going to be a thorough assessment to make sure that all the buildings are clean and safe."

The pipe exploded on Fifth Avenue, between 20th and 21st streets, around 6:40 a.m., sending a plume of steam and asbestos-contaminated debris into the air. Five people, including a police officer and Con Edison worker, suffered minor injuries, according to Nigro.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The mayor defined the main area affected by the explosion as Fifth Avenue between 19th and 22nd streets. The city will inspect 49 nearby buildings for asbestos contamination before residents and workers are allowed to return – a process that could days.

At least 100 members of the FDNY were being decontaminated, the fire commissioner said, and officials near the explosion site were seen wearing white masks.

Scroll down to learn more about asbestos and its health risks.

What is asbestos?

Asbestos is a mineral fiber that occurs naturally in rock and soil. It was commonly used in building construction insulation and as a fire retardant because of its fiber strength and heat resistance qualities. It can also be found in various manufactured goods, including old hot water and steam pipes, ceiling and floor tiles, roof shingles, gaskets, coatings, heat-resistant fabrics and friction products such as brakes and transmission parts, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Are there short-term health risks?

Brief exposure to contaminated material in the air poses a small risk, de Blasio said. City officials are more concerned about long-term exposure that might occur if asbestos is left undetected on clothing or inside nearby buildings.

"We do not want anything that might cause repeated exposure," de Blasio said.

What are the long-term health effects of asbestos?

Exposure to asbestos can increase your risk of lung-related illnesses, but symptoms may only emerge years later.

The longer a person is exposed to asbestos, the greater the risk of developing an illness, per the EPA.

There are three common health issues connected to asbestos:

Lung cancer

Mesothelioma

Asbestosis

Mesothelioma is a form of cancer that appears in the lining of the lung and chest as well as the heart and abdomen. Asbestosis is a long-term, non-cancerous lung disease.

What to do if you may have been exposed to asbestos in the Flatiron District

City officials are urging anyone who may have come into contact with debris from the explosion to remove their clothing, place it in a sealed bag and take a shower. Then bring the bag of clothing to the Con Edison site set up at 22nd Street and Broadway.

"If there’s evidence of material on the clothing, we want that clothing turned in," de Blasio said.

Con Edison will compensate people "in an appropriate fashion" for their lost clothing, the mayor added.

What to do if you live in the affected area and cannot return home

The mayor said it could take several days before residents and business owners are allowed to return to the area near the blast site. In the meantime, a reception center has been set up for affected individuals at The Clinton School, located at 10 E. 15th St., according to the Office of Emergency Management.

People with urgent needs, such as medicine or a pet who was left in an apartment, de Blasio said the NYPD and FDNY will send trained and properly equipped officers into homes.

"People will not be let into their apartments until we have cleared their buildings," he added. "We are going to do all we can to help people have a place to stay if they cannot go back to their building."

Of the 49 buildings that need testing before people can return, 28 are considered of most concern and the other 21 have a smaller likelihood of contamination.