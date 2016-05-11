Stranded boaters rescued from Jamaica Bay by NYPD helicopter

The man and woman refused medical attention after the rescue, police said.

Members of the NYPD’s aviation unit rescued two people who were stranded on a beached boat near a small island in Jamaica Bay on Tuesday.

According to police, an NYPD helicopter crew was flying over Jamaica Bay around 2:40 p.m. when they spotted a white boat about a mile from the shoreline of the island called Canarsie Pol.

Another NYPD helicopter was then sent to rescue the man and woman.

Police said Sgt. Kenneth Boss repelled down to the pair and brought them back up to the helicopter one at a time.

The 50-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were brought back to the aviation base where they were met by EMS, but refused medical attention, police said.