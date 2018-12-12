Student slashed in face at Queens school, NYPD says

The suspect is a student at the school, police said.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man they say murdered Pernell Pompey. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A 14-year-old boy was slashed in the face at a Queens high school Tuesday morning by a fellow student, police said.

The 15-year-old suspect, a ninth-grade boy, slashed the victim in his face and arm at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School on the corner of 58th Avenue and 223rd Street in Bayside at about 8:50 a.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition.

The suspect, whose name was withheld because of his age, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and charges were pending, a police spokesman said.

Following a lockdown, the school resumed its regular schedule at about 12:40 p.m., according to a message on its website.

The Department of Education said safety is its “top priority.”

“NYPD and EMS immediately responded to a serious incident at Cardozo High School this morning where a student was transported to the hospital in stable condition,” spokeswoman Miranda Barbot said in a statement. “We are working with NYPD as they conduct an investigation, and are taking additional safety measures at the school.”