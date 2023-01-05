Quantcast
Harlem

Subway creep cuffed for attempted Upper West Side rape

Upper West Side rape suspect
Photo by Adrian Childress
Photo by Adrian Childress

Midtown cops cuffed on Wednesday the alleged subway creep who tried to rape a straphanger on an Upper West Side train on New Year’s Day.

According to police, 23-year-old Isaiah Benjamin of West 133rd Street allegedly lurked at the 125th Street subway station on Jan. 1 when he began to trail an 18-year-old woman at 9:57 p.m., and allegedly followed her onto a Downtown-bound 2 train.

Several minutes later, as the train approached the 72nd Street subway station, police said, the suspect exposed himself and attempted to pull down the victim’s pants, police sources reported.

Law enforcement sources said another commuter intervened and helped the young lady retreat to another train car. Benjamin allegedly stayed on the train all the way to 42nd street, where he made his getaway, according to authorities.

Midtown cops cuffed Wednesday the man accused of attempting to rape a straphanger on the Upper West Side train last week. Photo by Adrian Childress

The victim received medical treatment and evaluation at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn.

Benjamin was marched out of the 32nd Precinct on the evening of Jan. 4 to face arraignment after being nabbed by Harlem cops that same day. Benjamin faces a slew of charges, including attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching, and public lewdness.

 

