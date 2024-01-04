First responders outside the 96th Street station on the 1/2/3 line after a subway train derailed on Jan. 4, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A subway train derailed in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, prompting a massive emergency response and major service disruptions on the 1/2/3 line.

So far, at least 19 people have been reported as injured in the derailment, which occurred on the line near the 96th Street station on the Upper West Side at about 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 4.

According to WABC-TV, the first car of a 1 train apparently made contact with a work train just north of the station, causing the car to slip off the track. Officials told the outlet that the 1 train was moving at a slow speed at the time.

Passengers were left crying while others could be seen wincing in pain in the back of ambulances.

“It was so scary, I didn’t think I was going to make it out,” said one woman named Evelyn, a passenger on the train. “I was crying.”

According to several passengers, an upper 1 train was struck by another, out-of-service train traveling in the same direction. Occupants described hearing a loud bang and being flung inside the carriages before seeing smoke. They then apparently had to climb through the train that struck them in order to escape.

“I didn’t know what was gonna happen next. I saw smoke. And I just got really nervous. I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know if it was attack,” said another passenger, named Michelle. “My neck hurts and I am really shaken up.”

Video obtained by amNewYork Metro from a passenger shows a firefighter breaking through the top of one of the cars in an apparent effort to help trapped passengers get out. Once they were able to access an adjacent car, the passengers were escorted out by first responders.

MTA New York City Transit posted on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) that there is “major disruption” to all service on the 1/2/3 lines “while emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation” into the derailment.

The service disruption largely impacts all 1/2/3 service in Manhattan. Visit mta.info for additional information on service changes.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.