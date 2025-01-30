‘Turning the tide’: Subway fare evasion going down the drain with new preventative measures

Governor Kathy Hochul announces fare evasions are down over the past six months.

Subway fare evasion decreased by 26% over the past six months, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday — crediting the infusion of more officers underground as key to the turnaround.

The data, which highlights the effectiveness of strategies implemented by the MTA, shows a decline from 14% of subway riders evading fares to just 10%.

City officials amped up their efforts to address fare evasion after the MTA’s Blue-Ribbon Panel report estimated a loss of approximately $690 million in unpaid fares and tolls in 2022. After the report, which referred to the situation as a ‘crisis’, was released, the city created comprehensive strategies, including ongoing modernization of turnstiles and fare gates, to deter evasive tactics.

“We’re turning the tide against fare evasion to help protect transit riders and taxpayers and continue strengthening our transit system,” Hochul said in a statement. “Our work is far from over – and we’ll continue to crack down on fare evasion this year through strong enforcement and new measures coming to subway turnstiles and fare gates throughout the system.”

In addition to subway improvements, fare evasion on buses, including local and express routes, decreased by 9.1%.

MTA credits the change to the deployment of enforcement personnel, modifications to fare gates and enhanced coordination with the NYPD.

“Our strategy has been to publicize the seriousness of the problem, to put in place stronger physical barriers, and to make sure there’s plenty of enforcement,” said Janno Lieber, chair and CEO of the MTA.

The NYPD reported a substantial increase in enforcement measures, with 143,100 summonses issued for subway fare evasion in 2024, a 96% increase compared to 2019.

Jessica S. Tisch, commissioner of the NYPD, indicated that fare evasion and train safety are seemingly connected.

“This significant decline in fare evasion is a critical first step in our efforts to make the transit system safer for all New Yorkers. Everyone should be able to ride the subway without fear of violence or chaos,” Tisch said in a statement.

NYPD recently created a Bus Enforcement Unit. That unit, paired with the MTA’s “EAGLE Team,” is now working together to ensure compliance across all five boroughs. These inspectors look at bus fares at local stops and highlight alternative fare payment options, increasing their enforcement presence.

Demetrius Crichlow, president of NYC Transit, echoed the sentiments of his colleagues, stressing the importance of a reliable fare system.

“Fare evasion undermines the very system that moves New York City and provides essential transportation for our communities. Our team has made real progress, driving down fare evasion for the first time in years,” Crichlow said.

MTA recently reconfigured the subway turnstiles to prevent fare evasion tactics such as backcocking and the installation of modern fare gates across additional stations throughout the city.

Some New Yorkers are frustrated with this development, arguing the money used to reconfigure the turnstiles could’ve been used to renovate outdated trains or increase the amount of accessible trains.

Ella, a commuter traveling from Grand Central to Times Square who declined to give her last name, agreed that safety is a big concern.

“I’d rather safety to be a priority other than stopping the homeless and people who can’t afford to use the subway,” she previously told amNewYork Metro. “Everyone is a member of our community and deserves to be able to travel and get where they need to go every day.”

The MTA plans likely has more anti-fare evasion strategies up their sleeve. According to a representative, there will be additional gate modifications and new fare technology at high-traffic stations. The ongoing initiative aims to build upon recent successes and change public perceptions regarding fare compliance.